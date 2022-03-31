No-confidence vote against Pak PM Imran Khan deferred to April 3

Islamabad: The no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been deferred to April 3, Sunday. Meanwhile, the proceedings of the National Assembly of Pakistan were adjourned till April 3 soon after it was convened to discuss the no-confidence motion against Khan.

According to the Deputy Speaker, Sadiq Sanjrani, ‘The members were not answering the questions and the situation was also not right’. According to a report by ‘Geo TV’, the National Assembly secretariat issued the order on Wednesday night for the discussion on the no-trust motion for today’s (Thursday) agenda.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion. With this move, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion. After the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) joined hands with the opposition to support them in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the Pakistani government lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament, Geo TV reported. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was created with the backing of 179 members, but now that MQM-P has left the party, the PTI is standing with only 164 members. The opposition currently has 177 members in the national house and does not require the cooperation of dissatisfied PTI MNAs.