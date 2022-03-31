Police reveals wife’s suspected extra-marital affair led to Ahmedabad quadruple murder

Sonal Marathi, 37, her children Pragati and Ganesh, and Sonal’s paternal grandmother, Subhadra, were found dead in a locked house in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday. The chilling details of the murder have finally been revealed by the investigators.

According to police, the accused Vinod murdered his wife, two children, and grandmother. He was irritated and upset as a result of his wife’s alleged extramarital affair. The accused also told police that he was afraid for his children’s safety after his wife died, therefore he went to jail after the murder. After that, he made the decision to murder both of his children. Vinod was arrested near the Madhya Pradesh border.

ACP DP Chudasama of the Ahmedabad crime branch said, ‘We have arrested Vinod for the murder of his wife Sonal, two children Pragati and Ganesh and his grandmother Subhadra. The accused had pre-planned the murder of his wife as she had been having extra-marital affairs with someone for the last two years. The accused also told us that once his son Ganesh had caught his wife with the same person and that was the day he decided to murder his wife.’

‘After committing the murder the accused had decided to kill the person with whom his wife had an affair, but he was afraid that if he came to Ahmedabad he would be caught. He escaped from Surat to Indore. At the border, our team nabbed him,’ he added.