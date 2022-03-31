Ramadan 2022: 3-day weekend announced in UAE

Umm al Quwain: Authorities in Umm al Quwain announced a 3-day weekend for government employees in the emirate during the holy month of Ramadan. As per the new order, government employees will work from 9am till 2.30pm Monday to Thursday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will serve as the weekend during Ramadan for government employees in the Emirate.

The new order was issued as per directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

In January this year, the emirate had transitioned into a shorter workweek along with other emirates in the UAE. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.

Authorities in the UAE had earlier announced the work timings for government and private sectors in the country during Ramadan. Federal UAE government offices will remain open from 9 am till 2.30 pm during the holy month, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, they will remain open from 9am to 12 noon. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that work timings would be reduced by two hours daily for private sector employees.