Realme launches C31 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched new budget smartphone named Realme C31 in India. The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It is available in Dark Green and Light Silver colours. Realme C31 will be available for purchase from April 6 at 12pm on company’s online store, Flipkart and offline retail channels.

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone is powered by 12nm Unisoc T612 processor and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display.

The phone houses a triple rear camera setup and a 5 MP camera in the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.