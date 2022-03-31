Shahid Kapoor buys Mercedes-Maybach S580 worth Rs 3 crore

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated his 41st birthday by purchasing a new Mercedes-Maybach S580. The actor was earlier seen having a test drive in a black Maybach with a Mercedes sales representative from Auto Hangar in Mumbai. The automobile has now been delivered to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot, however, the colour has been changed to Diamond white.

The pair received their new Mercedes-Maybach S580, as seen in a social media photo from Mercedes’ Mumbai-based store Auto Hangar. In India, the Mercedes-Maybach S580 luxury sedan is priced from Rs 2.79 crores (ex-showroom).

The actor has previously seen driving a Mercedes-Benz S400 (previous-generation S-Class), which was outfitted with an AMG kit to give it a sportier appearance. The Mercedes-Benz S400 was equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produced 334 PS and 480 Nm of torque.

The Maybach S580 is built at the Mercedes’ Chakan facility and is driven by a 4.0-litre dual turbocharged petrol engine developed by AMG that produces 503 PS and 700 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels.

Also Read: SRK returns to India after wrapping Spain schedule of ‘Pathaan’

As a luxury sedan, it features a premium interior with a new vertically mounted 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs on the second-generation MBUX system. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is available to drivers. Rear chairs with massaging features, ambient lighting, noise cancellation, four-zone temperature control, back tray tables, and a rear refrigerator with specially built solid metal flutes are also available.

Shahid Kapoor also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a Jaguar XKR-S, a Porsche Cayenne GTS, a Mercedes-Benz GLS and a Harley Davidson Fatboy, among other vehicles.