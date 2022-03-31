Strong earthquake of 7.0 hits New Caledonia, Tsunami alert issued

Noumea: A strong earthquake measuring 7.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck east of the French territory of New Caledonia on Thursday. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 279 kilometres southeast of Tadine, New Caledonia at a depth of 10 kilometres.

A tsunami warning for some Pacific islands were issued by USGS. The US National Weather Service warned that waves less than 0.3 metres over the tide level were expected along the coasts of Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia. Later the authority lifted the tsunami warning and said that the threat had passed.

New Caledonia is affected by powerful earthquakes due to the special tectonic situation of the country.