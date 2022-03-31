Three-headed idol of Lord Vishnu recovered from river Jhelum in Kashmir

Pulwama: An old three-headed idol of Lord Vishnu recovered from the river Jhelum on Wednesday has been handed over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Chaturvyuha Vishnu murti was recovered by some labourers during sand extraction from river Vitasta (Jhelum). The sculpture was taken under possession by Pulwama Police & later handed over to Directorate of Archives, Archaeology & Museums of J&K: Pulwama Police.@LostTemple7 pic.twitter.com/8kuoC51Aao — Monidipa Bose – Dey (???????) (@monidipadey) March 31, 2022

‘We received information from the residents of Lelhar village of Kakapora that some labourers have found an idol during extraction of sand from river Jhelum. A team from Kakapora Police Station headed by the Station house officer (SHO) rushed at the spot and took possession of the old three-headed Lord Vishnu idol’, the Pulwama police said in a statement.

Police informed the archaeological team about the same and after completing all legal formalities, the idol was handed over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir.