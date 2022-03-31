US violates UN resolutions of nuclear deal, says Iran

Despite protestations to the contrary, the US continues to violate a United Nations resolution that enshrines a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The US imposed penalties on an Iranian procurement agent and his companies on Wednesday for their role in assisting Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

‘As it pursues the failing policy of maximal pressure against Iran, this act is another another sign of the US government’s hostility toward the Iranian people,’ the spokesperson added.

The 2015 nuclear deal, which Iran and international powers have sought to renew through negotiations in Vienna, is enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Early in March, the talks were on the verge of reaching an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands of the US.