YouTube channel of Irfan with 3 million subscribers terminated; Read on

YouTubers are turning into self-made celebrities these days. They produce material that is both entertaining and educational. If their content is good, they will quickly gain a significant following. Vlogging was an appealing choice for today’s youth in the midst of the pandemic. Since the outbreak, the number of YouTubers has risen as well.

Tamil Nadu is home to a slew of well-known YouTube personalities. Irfan is one of these YouTubers. YouTube channel Irfan’s View is immensely popular in Tamil Nadu. His videos are mostly about food, although they often cover other topics. Irfan has over 30 lakh subscribers on his YouTube account.

As a result, his admirers were taken aback when he announced that his YouTube channel had been deactivated. On Tuesday, Irfan notified his followers about the unexpected outcome on Instagram. He said, ‘Suddenly an email came that my YouTube channel had been disabled. The mail stated that YouTube rules were violated. But, it did not mention what rules I violated. The reason why it was disabled is not yet known. I have appealed to the YouTube administration about this. I hope to get the channel back soon’.

YouTube is a Google-owned video-sharing platform that allows users to earn money by uploading videos. Since 2016, the number of YouTube watchers and YouTubers in India has surged dramatically. YouTube does not compensate content producers for the videos they upload to their channels. By activating the monetisation of their channel, YouTubers may start generating money on the platform. They also have the option of joining the YouTube Partners programme or having their videos included on YouTube Premium.