23-year-old BTech graduate dies of alleged drug overdose in Hyderabad

A 23-year-old BTech graduate died in Hyderabad due to alleged drug overdose, police reported on Thursday. They claimed the deceased, who was addicted to several drugs, was a companion of a drug dealer who was caught in Hyderabad on Thursday while attempting to sell drugs.

DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said that a drug dealer and three customers – a software employee, a guitar instructor and an engineering student were caught. Six LSD blots, ten Ecstasy tablets, and 100 grammes of Hash oil were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to authorities, the deceased (an unemployed BTech graduate) was completely hooked on numerous drugs and his frequent excursions to Goa prompted him to try a variety of them. The man was recently brought to a city hospital, where duty physicians informed him that he had multiple sclerosis and strokes and he died three days ago while having treatment due to a drug overdose.

Authorities further said that the victim, along with the vendor and others, used to travel to Goa and ingested a variety of substances, including LSD, tablets, cocaine, MDMA and hash oil.

LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is a highly potent ‘mood-altering’ chemical that is available in tablet or liquid form, whereas MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) is a recreational or party drug.