Actor Jagadeesh’s wife, Ex-forensic dept head Dr P Rema passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr P Rema (61), the former head of the forensic department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, passed away on Friday morning. She was an expert in forensics and had proven pivotal in solving many sensational cases in the State.

Dr Rema is the wife of the popular Malayalam film actor Jagadish. ‘Rema has been unwell for sometime now and passed away peacefully’, the actor said. She had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment. Her funeral will be held at the civic crematorium, Santhikavadam, at Thaikadu at 4 pm on Friday.

The couple has two daughters – Dr Ramya (professor at Nagercoil Medical College) and Dr Soumya (psychiatrist). Sons-in-law: Dr Narendran Nayyar IPS and Dr Praveen Panicker.