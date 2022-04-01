Actress Losliya Mariyanesan reveals her weight loss journey

Losliya Mariyanesan is one of Sri Lanka’s most well-known television presenters and newsreaders. She got to prominence after finishing third in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 in 2019. Since then, she has put in a lot of effort and gone through a remarkable physical transformation.

Losliya discussed her weight loss efforts in a recent interview. She said that she was dealing with a number of health difficulties and as a result, she had lost weight. She worked on herself to lose weight once she recovered from her health problems. The actress further said that she wants to pursue a career in acting, which is her only passion, so she had followed a weight-loss programme to stay in shape.

On the work front, Losliya will appear in Albert Rajaa’s untitled film with Srushti Dange and Aari Arujunan. She is also set to appear in the film ‘Koogle Kuttappa’ alongside Yogi Babu and KS Ravikumar, which is directed by Sabari-Saravanan.

Losliya was a famous participant in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, and her connection with Kevin in the Bigg Boss house sparked a lot of interest among her admirers. According to recent speculations, the actress is expected to compete as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT-only edition of Bigg Boss Tamil.