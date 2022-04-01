BigB visits Rishikesh, performs Ganga Aarti and puja; See pics

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently paid a visit to the holy city of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and perform various religious rites. Many photographs and videos of Big B doing puja have appeared on the internet. At Parmarth Niketan Ashram, he is seen performing the Ganga Aarti with Swami Chidananda Saraswati.

Rishikesh is a beautiful town nestled in the Himalayan foothills beside the Ganges River. It draws millions of pilgrims from India and throughout the world, and it is well-known for its ties to the legendary British rock band The Beatles.

On the job front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nagraj Manjule’s biographical sports drama ‘Jhund’. Both reviewers and spectators praised the picture, which also starred Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru and Ankush Gedam.

The veteran actor has a number of other projects in the works. He will be next featured in ‘Project K’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Runway 34’, among others.