‘BJP-led Karnataka government is the most corrupt government’ says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the state’s BJP government during a speech in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday. ‘The most corrupt government in the country is the Karnataka government,’ he said. Stepping up his attack, he said, ‘BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism – take money from the poor and give it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country.’

Gandhi, a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, is in Karnataka for a two-day visit ahead of the state’s Assembly poll next year. He was accompanied by DK Shivakumar, the party’s state unit chief, and former chief minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah today. Other prominent state party leaders who participated were party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, campaign committee chairman MB Patil, former union minister KH Muniyappa, and others.

In a direct attack on the BJP over rising unemployment, Gandhi said that the ‘economy of our country is collapsed.’ He added, ‘Unemployment and inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they cannot provide jobs to people in India because they have destroyed the employment-providing sectors.’