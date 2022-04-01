‘Bulldozer has started crushing people’: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at UP Govt

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, slamming that the ‘bulldozer’ has started ‘crushing people’ under their rule.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Mr Yadav in a statement said, ‘Bulldozers have started trampling upon people under the BJP rule. Inflation is increasing day by day. The government is playing with lives of people by being insensitive and careless. In democracy, such cruel treatment to people by the ruling party is inhuman’. ‘Bulldozer’ was propagated by the BJP as a symbol of its government’s actions against criminals, whose illegal properties were razed in the party’s previous term.

Mr Yadav added that people have started yearning for old days after experiencing ‘achche din’ (good days). The slogan of ‘achche din’ was given by the BJP in the 2014 parliamentary polls. The price of CNG-PNG has doubled. People are upset over rising fuel prices, and toll tax has also become expensive, making travel on highways costly he added. The Samajwadi Party Chief further alleged that BJP has made it clear with its policy and intention that it does not have anything to do with public concerns and is only interested in filling its coffer.