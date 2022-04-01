Canada’s British Columbia honors Dalit history during April!

In an unprecedented step, Canada’s British Columbia province’s New Democratic Party administration has designated April as ‘Dalit History Month’. Dalit History Month is observed each year to honor key individuals and events in the history of the Dalits, also known as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Dalit Month is honored worldwide in April by devotees of BR Ambedkar, a Dalit icon and the architect of India’s Constitution. The British Columbia government claimed that the month was marked to acknowledge and combat discrimination and racism against people of color and indigenous people, as well as to bring about justice and equality for everyone.

‘April is a significant month for Dalit communities because it commemorates the birth and death anniversaries of important Dalit leaders and social reformers in the movement against systemic caste discrimination, such as BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, Mangu Ram Mugowalia, and Sant Ram Udasi,’ the government said.