Christian prayers held in front of Rama temple; Scuffle breaks out in Andhra; Police clarifies..

East Godavari: A scuffle broke out between two groups after Christian prayers were held outside the Rama temple in Andhra Pradesh. The police informed that the incident which took place on March 30 has come to light today.

‘A pastor and a woman organised prayers right in front of Shri Rama Temple. Two people who objected to the prayers at the temple were sent away by police. BJP claims the temple has been occupied by Christians and prayers are being held there’, M Ravindranath Babu, East Godavari district’s Superintendent of Police said.

There's no place for Hindus in Andhra Pradesh.

A pastor illegally occupied a Ram temple in Gangavaram & conducting Christian Prayer in it. This is happening due to the appeasement politics of @YSRCParty govt. We demand strict action against the culprits. pic.twitter.com/Ji52uNxYvm — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 1, 2022

The police stated that one woman organized a Christian meeting in a shed in Gangavaram village. According to police, when the prayers were being held on March 30, Mangayamma’s elder son Srinivas argued with her about spending huge amounts of money on holding prayers. When Srinivas began to quarrel with his mother, Mangayamma and others informed the Pamarru police, who resolved the dispute. But a cousin of Srinivas identified as Venkata Ramana allegedly posted false information on social media in order to provoke religious hatred, claiming preachings of Jesus Christ were held in a Ram temple and a case was filed against Srinivas for opposing the same, police officials said.

BJP leader Vishnus Vardhan Reddy had shared a viral video alleging that a pastor illegally occupied a temple in Gangavaram. The police have denied all claims and clarified that no cases were registered in this regard against Srinivas. The police also urged the residents not to fall for such claims.