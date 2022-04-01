Comedian Bharti Singh rejects rumours of being blessed with a girl

Comedian and host, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child in the first week of April. The couple is currently hosting the fun-filled ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’. In recent days, there have been rumours about her giving birth to a baby girl. Bharti debunked all the rumours related to her baby in a live chat on Thursday.

She said, ‘I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There’s news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it’s not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So, I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working’.

Bharti further added, ‘I am feeling scared. The due date is near. Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny’.

Finally, she advised her admirers not to believe in rumours and to wait for either Haarsh or her to reveal the big news. Bharti and Haarsh recently posted photographs from their maternity photoshoot on social media.