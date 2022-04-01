DMK MP Wilson to move private member bill seeking fixed time limit for Governor to decide on bills

P Wilson, a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will present a private member bill in Parliament to amend Article 200 of the Constitution, requesting that the Governor decide on bills sent by the State Legislature within a set time limit.

Wilson’s private member bill comes at a time when the Governor of Tamil Nadu has been delay to provide his assent to two important issues: the release of the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination suspects and the NEET exemption bill for Tamil Nadu students.

According to MP Wilson’s bill the absence of a time limit, Article 200 provides the Governor unrestricted power to delay a bill’s fate. The bill stated, ‘This non-prescription of a time limit is an impediment to the welfare of the people.’

Wilson, a member of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, stated in his private member bill, ‘The Governor is established as the de jure head of the State and all executive acts are done in his name. However, the Governor is bound by the aid and advice of the elected state government under Article 163 of the Constitution. It cannot be gainsaid that the Governor, who is a ceremonial head of the state, cannot impede the lawful and constitutional functioning of the State Government.’