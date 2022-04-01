Doctor’s appointment in ‘one click’; Google makes finding doctors easier!

In terms of any type of information we require, Google is our most trusted buddy. The business has already made multiple announcements about its health initiatives. These include a new tool that will allow customers to arrange an appointment with their doctors directly from Google Search. The firm will use its search data to help people find and arrange appointments with their doctors. Google’s Health and Social Impact team is developing a tool that will be useful for both existing doctors and new sign-ups.

According to Google, the deployment is now restricted, and the company will collaborate with pharmaceutical and healthcare firms to expand its network of supported customers. In its statement, Google emphasised on same-day visits, which will make it simpler for individuals who have migrated to a new location or if you are feeling sick and want to see the doctor the same day.

Google also revealed the future stages for Fitbit, the wearable startup that it purchased in 2019. This includes a pending US Food and Drug Administration approval for Photoplethysmography, or PPG, which monitors heart rate directly through the wrist. It is now known when the PPG algorithm will be approved by the FDA.

In addition, Google announced expanded research into global AI efforts. It has collaborated with Northwestern Medicine to investigate Google’s ultrasound technology, which has the potential to simplify prenatal ultrasonography. Google completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit last year. In 2019, the business announced the acquisition of Fitbit for $2.1 billion. When Google revealed its plan to purchase Fitbit in late 2019, it raised eyebrows due to the company’s already extensive data on individuals, what they buy, where they travel, and other topics.