‘Don’t know of a life without him’, Mithila Palkar says after her grandfather’s demise

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar recently lost her dearest grandfather. The actress took to her social media handle on Thursday and shared a heartfelt note for her grandpa along with a series of his photographs.

Sharing the pictures, Mithila, who had a strong relationship with her grandfather wrote, ‘Rest well, my heart. The centre of my universe and my loudest cheerleader – my Bhau – left us a few days ago’.

She further added, ‘I don’t know of a life without him and maybe I never will. What I do know is that he was a fighter and his resilience and zest for life is what we will continue to celebrate. He was special and he will always be my no.1 everything! Be well, Bhau. The heavens will be a happier place now with your resounding laughter’.

As soon as the post was shared, Mithila’s friends and colleagues expressed their condolences in the comments section. Filmmaker-actress Renuka Shahane wrote, ‘My heartfelt condolences dear @mipalkarofficial please take care especially of Ajji. Love & strength’.

Mithila Palkar has appeared in a number of popular television shows and films, including ‘Little Things’, ‘Tribhanga’, ‘Karwaan’ and ‘Chopsticks’.