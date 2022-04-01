DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Encounter breaks out in Kashmir’s Shopian; Terrorist killed

Apr 1, 2022, 10:20 am IST

 

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was gunned down in an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces that started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, on Friday.

‘One terrorist killed. The operation is in progress. Further details shall follow’, Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

 

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 1, 2022, 10:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button