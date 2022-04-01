Encounter breaks out in Kashmir’s Shopian; Terrorist killed

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was gunned down in an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces that started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, on Friday.

‘One terrorist killed. The operation is in progress. Further details shall follow’, Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

J&K | An encounter has started in the Turkwangam area of Shopian. Operation in progress. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/24EZk791sZ — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.