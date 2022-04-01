Fire breaks out in Pune godown; 4 including fire officer injured

Pune: As many as four people, including a fire officer, were injured in a major fire breakout in a godown in the Nana Peth area of Pune city on Thursday late night. According to the City Fire department, the fire has been brought under control.

#Update | 4 persons including a fire officer injured after a fire broke out in a godown in Nana Peth area of Pune city: Pune Fire department — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

The incident took place around 12 am-midnight and the fire was brought under control around 1.15 am. Meanwhile, a civilian whose hand was injured in the incident was shifted to Sassoon Hospital in the city while a fire officer who was injured during the operation was shifted to KEM Hospital.