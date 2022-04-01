Government workers in Afghanistan must now wear ‘beards to work’!

The Taliban in Afghanistan have imposed a new clothing code for government employees. According to the new rules, male government employees must wear a beard to work. They have also been instructed not to wear western outfits. Instead, women must dress in traditional long shirts and pants, as well as a cap or turban to cover their heads, according to The Independent.

They have also been instructed to pray at the proper times, which according to Islamic law implies six times between dawn and nightfall. Employees who violate the code will be barred from entering their workplaces and may be dismissed, according to the Taliban. Officials from the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice observed screening men as they entered government buildings earlier this week. The revised policies came into effect on Tuesday.

Back to Liberal Aspects;

In the last ten days, the Taliban have demonstrated that they have no intention of being more progressive than their prior rule in the 1990s, as they had claimed. Only last week, the Taliban barred girls from attending high school, just as courses were about to start after a nine-month hiatus. Furthermore, women are no longer permitted to fly alone on flights unless accompanied by a male, preferably a family member. Furthermore, the Taliban stated that park use would be divided based on gender, thereby prohibiting couples and families from visiting them together. Foreign theatre productions and international media broadcasts have also been prohibited by the Taliban.

Last Legislation;

The Taliban prohibited women from leaving their houses without a male family member under their previous government, which lasted from 1996 to 2001. The organization had also asked the men to grow beards. Last August, the Taliban overthrew the Ashraf Ghani regime and seized control of Afghanistan.