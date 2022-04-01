Karnataka’s mid-day meal programme to be named after ‘Walking God’ of Siddaganga Mutt

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the state’s mid-day meal programme will be named after Late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, and April 1 will be observed as ‘Dasoha Dina’ throughout the state (Commensality day).

‘We have decided to celebrate April 1 as the Dasoha Dina. Similarly, we have decided to name the mid-day meal programme after Shivakumara Swamiji,’ In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai remarked during the 115th birth anniversary celebrations at the Siddaganga Mutt.

The late Swamiji is highly revered in the state, and Siddaganga Mutt is a prominent Lingayat mutt in Tumakuru district. According to Bommai, the decision was made in light of the late Siddaganga Mutt pontiff’s significant contributions in the areas of free food, education, and shelter.

Shivakumara Swamiji, who died in 2019 at the age of 111, was known as the ‘Walking God’ for turning his Ashram into a mega-educational institution for children from poor backgrounds.