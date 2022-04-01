Kochi: 8,500 litres of spirit seized by Excise department; 3 arrested

Kochi: Three people were arrested and 8,500 litres of spirit were seized by the Kerala Excise department, from Kalamassery and Edayar areas in the Ernakulam district. Police officials said that 243 cans were seized from two different places out of which 40 cans were seized from a small truck. Two people- identified as Baiju and Sam Kumar, were arrested on the spot on Wednesday night.

Following the interrogation, police raided the underground cabin of a paint manufacturing company in Edayar and seized 203 cans of spirit. The main accused who was absconding and identified as NV Kurian, was arrested on Thursday evening, the police informed.

‘At around 10 last night, Commissioner Squad and officers from the Angamaly Narcotics Enforcement Squad received a tip-off that spirit was being transported in a vehicle. A subsequent search turned up catching 40 cans of spirit. Two accused were also arrested. Based on the information received from them, 203 cans of spirit were also found. A total of 243 cans of spirit were seized. He traded spirit under the guise of the paint industry and the biodiesel industry. The source of the spirit is being investigated. A total of 8,500 litres of spirit was seized’, TV Eliyas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam explained about the catch.