Sanjay Dutt shares workout pics; Daughter heaps love and praises on ‘Papa Dukes’

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt dropped a picture from his workout session on his Instagram handle on Friday, in which he can be seen flaunting his biceps while sweating it out in the gym. The pic went viral on social media and was appreciated by fans and friends all across the internet, but his daughter’s comment took everyone’s eyes.

‘Harness your power! Exceed your expectations, because age is just a number #duttstheway’, Sanjay Dutt captioned the post.

‘You look amazing Papa Dukes…love you’, his daughter Trishala Dutt commented.

Sanjay Dutt is always known for his unmatched style and a much-admired demeanor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.