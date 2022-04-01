‘Stay away from panic’, ‘appear for exams in festive mood’: PM Modi advises students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with board exam students at the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on Friday, and advised them to stay away from panic and appear for their tests in a festive mood.

‘You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember, you have overcome such exams before’, PM Modi said at the event held at the Talkatora Stadium at New Delhi today. ‘There is no one sitting here who is appearing for exams for the first time. We have become exam proof by repeatedly sitting for exams after equal intervals of time. Exams are a stepping stone in our life’, he added.

Urging students to stay away from an environment of panic, the Prime Minister advised students to appear for examinations with full self-confidence. ‘I want students to stay away from a panic environment during exams. No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in a festive mood, without any stress’, he further said.

Referring to the widespread usage of online mode of education since the onset of the COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister said that students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media. ‘Whatever happens offline, same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won’t make a difference is grasping things’, he added.

The Prime Minister also assured the students that the queries of students that remain unanswered during the programme due to time crunch will be answered by him on the Namo App. He noted that all the queries of the students that might not be discussed here due to time crunch will be answered by me in the Namo App via videos, audio messages and written texts. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.