Tamil Nadu CM seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Lankan Tamils

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as part of a three-day visit to Delhi and requested the Centre to allow the state government to offer humanitarian relief to Sri Lankan Tamils.

Stalin informed Modi during their meeting that the economic situation in Sri Lanka is causing Tamils to depart the nation. He said that 16 persons had lately arrived in Tamil Nadu. ‘They have embarked on the perilous journey due to unaffordable essential commodities in Sri Lanka… It is also informed that more such people may be arriving’, he said.

Modi received a 14-point charter of demands from Stalin. He also met with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

He also held a brief encounter with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who greeted him at the DMK’s Parliament House office. Stalin is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and the two are expected to visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics.