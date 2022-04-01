Tamil Nadu CM visits government school and mohalla clinic in Delhi

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin paid a visit to a government school and mohalla clinic in East Delhi on Friday. The DMK leader is in the capital on a three-day visit.

At Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar, one of the state government model schools, Stalin was greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to headmistress Mary Jyostna Minj, the school and its amenities impressed the Tamil Nadu team and they couldn’t believe it was a government-run institution.

The delegates were led inside the school to meet some of the best-performing teams from the Business Blasters programme, which is part of the entrepreneurial mindset curriculum. They also went to the school’s activities wing for nursery and kindergarten students.

Following his visit to the school, Stalin tweeted: ‘Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi government along with Honorable Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. We will also be establishing a world-class Government Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended by invitation to Arvind Kejriwal in advance’.

A visit to the Patparganj AAMC Retreat Apartments mohalla clinic followed the one-hour school visit. Stalin also met with Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister. On Thursday, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss humanitarian relief for Tamils in Sri Lanka, despite the country’s severe economic turmoil.