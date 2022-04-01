‘The Kashmir Files’ no longer a film, it’s a movement: Karan Johar

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been hailed as a ‘movement’ by filmmaker Karan Johar. According to him, the film should serve as a lesson for prospective filmmakers on how to deal with content. The Kashmir Files was released on March 11 and it became a box office triumph, grossing more than 250 crore.

The Kashmir Files is a documentary concerning the evacuation and deaths of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s in Kashmir. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar appear in the film. The film, which was made on a shoestring budget of roughly 15 crore, has outperformed all trade forecasts at the box office. In India, it has performed better at the box office than films like 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi.

In a recent interview, Karan said, ‘The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn’t happened since Jai Santoshi Maa, since 1975’.

The filmmaker further added, ‘You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It’s no longer a film, it’s a movement’.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut and Abhishek Bachchan, have praised the film. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have both backed it, calling it an ‘important film’.