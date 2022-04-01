Tripura’s sole TMC corporator Suman Paul joins BJP

Suman Paul, the sole Trinamool Congress (TMC) corporator in Tripura, switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Biplab Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura, announced on Twitter that Paul has joined the saffron side. ‘The only Municipal Council member of TMC from Ambassa Municipal Council Shri Suman Paul Ji joins BJP Tripura today. He joins BJP after witnessing the revolutionary changes at the grassroots through the developmental policies of the Tripura government.’ he tweeted.

Suman Paul’s decision to join the BJP comes as Tripura prepares to have its assembly elections in 2023. After sweeping the Bengal elections in 2021, the TMC entered the Tripura civic elections. The party’s vote share increased from 0.30 percent in the 2018 Assembly elections to 16.39 % in the civic polls.