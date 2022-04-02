Bommai says Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that police should operate without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime. ‘Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country.’ Bommai said while participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations.

According to the Chief Minister, the Police Department is responsible for maintaining peace and order in society as well as protecting the safety of the people. In this sense, he highlighted the importance of the force’s discipline, efficiency, and honesty. ‘Our police force is known for its conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities. Conscience and humanitarian ideals are important to ensure peace and social order,’ he added.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of using scientific methods in investigations, saying that forensic laboratories play a significant role in detecting crime and arresting offenders, and that the government is upgrading police stations.