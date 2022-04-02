Covid booster shots no longer required for Meta staff in US offices

Washington: Facebook-owner Meta employees are no longer required to have COVID-19 booster shot to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson informed on Friday. The social media giant had previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.

‘We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place’, Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton said.

Also read: ‘I have enough, I’ve done enough’: Actor Jim Carrey plans on retiring from acting | Watch

Last month, Twitter’s new chief Parag Agrawal said it will reopen offices globally in March but let people work remotely if they wish. Google is also preparing for employees to return to its Silicon Valley offices this month, with the expectation they will work from home only a couple of days a week. Tech company campuses were abandoned early in the pandemic as the spread of COVID-19 caused a societal shift to working remotely.