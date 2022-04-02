CrPC 144 to be in effect in Noida till April 30; Know the reasons here…

Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district from April 1 to April 30 due to the upcoming festivals of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, and High School/Inter examinations, as well as the dates of the General Legislative Council Election 2022, among other things, said the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner in an order issued on Friday.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Police Deputy Commissioner, issued an order requiring individuals to wear masks and observe COVID-19 guidelines in public locations. The ruling further said that no one should hold a public fast or dharna or incite others to do so without the approval of the appropriate authority. Furthermore, the injunction declared that no one shall conduct any form of march without prior approval.

According to the order, no one, except police officers and those in administrative positions, shall carry rods, sticks, or weapons that might cause damage to anybody. The directive further said that no one should perform any type of prayer in a disputed area or where there is no such custom, and that no one should allow their animals to wander near sites of worship. The directive was issued to guarantee that the district maintains peace and harmony at this time.