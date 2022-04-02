Farah Khan shares throwback pic with husband Shirish Kunder; Hilarious caption wins hearts

Farah Khan is known for her hilarious social media posts, and the latest post is no exception. In her recent post on Instagram, Farah shared a picture from the wedding album and she and her husband Shirish Kunder are having a good laugh.

‘Last time Shirish Kunder smiled like this…5 minutes before we got married’, she captioned the post and added a face with tears of joy emoji to sum it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan’s beloved ‘papaji’ veteran actor Anil Kapoor has reacted to the post with a bunch of emojis. Anusha Dandekar, Raveena Tandon, and Manisha Koirala along with many other celebrities commented on the post.