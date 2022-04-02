Fuel prices for the month of April announced

Dubai: The fuel price committee in the UAE has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of April 2022. The UAE fuel price committee has surged the price of fuel in the country by 50 fils per litre.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 3.74 a litre. In March it was Dh 3.23 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 3.62 per litre. It was at Dh 3.12 in March. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 3.55 a litre, compared to from Dh 3.05 a litre last month. Diesel is priced at Dh 4.02 a litre compared to Dh 3.19 in February.

In March fuel prices rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since the country liberalised oil prices in August 2015. The UAE government liberalized fuel prices to rationalize fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivize the use of alternative fuels. Fuel prices in the UAE are adjusted by the Ministry of Energy in the last week of every month and retailers Adnoc, Enoc and Emarat implement new prices from the first of every month.