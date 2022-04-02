Gulf country extends grace period for expat work permits

Muscat: Ministry of Labour in Oman has extended the grace period for extending the validity of the work permits of expat workers that expired as of March 31, 2022. The grace period is extended by six months. The ministry announced that the business owners and establishments can complete the registration of work contracts for expat workforce till 30,2022.

The ministry in a statement said that as part of a package of facilities related to the procedures provided by the government to institutions and companies in the private sector and the workforce, and in order to regulate the labour market, that an additional period has been given to business owners and institutions to complete the registration of work contracts for the expat workforce.