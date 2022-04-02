‘How could such a strong and healthy man die suddenly?’: Maharashtra DGP to investigate Prabhakar Sail’s death

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police has announced investigation on the death of Prabhakar Sail, the main witness in actor Aryan Khan’s cruise drugs case, hours after died due to a reported heart attack. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil welcomed the move by the state police.

Sail was Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s prime witness in the drug case involving Aryan Khan and was later termed ‘hostile’ by them. ‘The Maharashtra DGP will investigate Prabhakar Sail death case. Many people had suspected his death. How could such a strong and healthy man die suddenly?’, the Home Minister told ANI.

According to Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare, Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack at his residence in Chembur on Friday. Sail was the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case. He had levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.