India seals ‘infiltration routes’ due to melting snow in Kashmir!

Indian security troops have been defending the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir during the toughest winter season, despite sub-zero temperatures. With the melting of snow in the higher parts of north Kashmir, the vigilance on the regular infiltration routes has been heightened in order to foil any infiltration attempts.

According to security personnel, more than 350 militants are waiting across the border in several terror launch pads to enter the Kashmir Valley. Security forces also anticipate that a large number of ‘fanatic warriors’ from Afghanistan might be transferred to Kashmir, but they are prepared to deal with any such crisis. All high-ranking officials from the Army and BSF are making special visits to the LoC to assess the situation on the ground.

‘After the snow has begun to melt at these higher elevations. We have strengthened our vigilance in places prone to infiltrations. According to our information, 125-150 terrorists are waiting to enter across the border. The Army and Border Security Force (BSF) have ensured that the terrorists have been neutralized, and the valley is now relatively tranquil. There is a chance that fanatical fighters would try to infiltrate from the other side of the border’, said Raja Babu Singh, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kashmir.

The border guards have been outfitted with cutting-edge technology such as sophisticated weaponry, surveillance cameras with night vision, drones, and thermal imaging tracers. Patrolling along the LoC has also been enhanced. ‘We are here for the entire year, patrolling the LoC, and there is no prospect of invasion in this location. We will not allow any intruder to enter our land. The residents of the country must be guaranteed of their safety’, Dheeraj Singh, a BSF trooper, explained.

Soldiers stationed in these upper echelons have received specialized training. In both the winter and summer, the region receives 8-10 feet of snow. The oxygen levels in these higher altitudes are minimal. Because the region is highly wooded, security forces must work considerably harder to find infiltrators.

LoC saw no infiltrations over the winter season. The border security is so strong that no one has been able to get into the Kashmir Valley from North Kashmir. In addition, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have boosted anti-terror operations, with around 40 militants killed in several encounters in 2022.

Security authorities think that terror organizations on the other side of the border are upset with the decline in the number of terrorists in the valley, which is why they want to send more. Terrorists are preparing to enter Kashmir from four terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to sources. Each launch pad is thought to house between 125 and 130 terrorists.