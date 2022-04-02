Lemon price rises to 200 per kg in Gujarat due to tight supply

Lemon prices have risen in Rajkot, Gujarat, due to a supply constraint and increased demand for citrus fruit.

Lemons are reportedly selling for Rs 200 per kg, up from Rs 50-60 per kilogramme previously.

People choose to include lemon in their diet when the temperature increases since lemons are high in Vitamin C and aid in remaining hydrated while also encouraging digestion.

‘Prices of almost every vegetable have increased. But this is more than we had expected. It is difficult for a middle-class customer to buy such expensive vegetables. We are unable to buy lemons in a large quantity like we used to buy earlier. This increase is almost double the prices we were paying last year in the month of March, don’t know what will happen in April-May’, a customer Himanshu said.

The unexpected price increase has impacted dealers as well since purchasers are obliged to buy lemons in smaller quantities as a result of the price increase.