‘Not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia’: China claims

Beijing: A day after China and the European Union held a virtual summit, a senior Chinese diplomat claimed on Saturday that the nation is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia.

During the summit, the European Union had told Beijing not to allow Moscow to work around Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China’s foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia.

Also read: Ukraine strikes on Russia’s airspace; Attacks fuel depot

Meanwhile, in a first reported strike by a manned aircraft by Kyiv on Russian soil, Ukraine has reputedly attacked a fuel storage depot in western Russia earlier this week. Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials resumed via video, but the Kremlin warned the helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the town of Belgorod would hamper negotiations.