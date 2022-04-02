Oman announces first day of Ramadan

Muscat: The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in Oman announced that the holy month of Ramadan will begin in the country from April 3. The moon sighting committee in the country did not received any evidence of sighting of the crescent, so Sunday will mark the beginning of Holy Ramadan.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Three Indian expats wins 100,000 UAE dirhams

In all other Gulf countries, the holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2. The first Gulf country to announce the start of the holy month was Saudi Arabia as authorities in the country on Friday announced that the crescent moon had been spotted from several locations across the Kingdom. The moon-sighting committee in the UAE too announced the spotting of the crescent, confirming it would observe the start of the holy month on April 2. Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar also followed with similar announcements.