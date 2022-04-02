Pick-up truck falls into valley in Tamil Nadu; 7 dead, 14 injured

Tirupathur: Seven people, including women were killed while 14 others were injured after the pick-up truck they were travelling plunged into a valley on Saturday. The travelers were on their way to a temple located on the hilltop of Sembarai village in the district.

The driver of the truck, while negotiating a curve on the ghat road lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, a police official told PTI. ‘We received information that seven people died and 14 others were injured in the accident. Officials have gone to the spot for further investigation’, the official said.

A video of the incident showed water bottles and slippers strewn around the place while injured women and children were seen lying on the ground far away from the truck which had turned turtle. A case has been registered and further investigations are on, the police personnel added.