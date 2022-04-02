PM Modi extends Chaitra Navratri wishes to all countrymen

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Chaitra Navratri greetings to the people on Saturday. ‘Happy Navratri to all the countrymen. May this festival of worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone’s life’, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri, celebrated during the spring season, is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for Hindus. During the occasion, a large number of devotees have clocked to Durga Devi temples across the nation. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

Today also marks the Hindu new year according to the Vikram Samwat calendar. This year, the festival starts on April 2 and will end on April 11. The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the ‘Shukla Paksha’ of the moon which is the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days in order to worship Goddess Durga, vary each day. It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri.