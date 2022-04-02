Ramadan 2022: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque announces timings

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi announced prayer times during the holy month of Ramadan. The mosque will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and from 9.30 pm to 1 am. On Fridays, it will be open from 3pm to 6pm, then from 9.30 pm to 1 am.

The Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at the grand mosques will be led by the imams of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Idris Abkar, and Yahya Eishan. The Centre will publish the schedule that will name the reciters that will lead the Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at each Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain. This will also be broadcasted live daily from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on the Abu Dhabi channel.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has announced that it will distribute 30,000 Iftar meals every day to workers in various labour camps in Abu Dhabi throughout Ramadan.