UAE announces new rules for passengers to India

Dubai: The UAE authorities announced new rules for passengers to India. As per the new guidelines, all passengers fully vaccinated in the UAE will be exempted from taking a Covid PCR test before travelling to India. Earlier, only passengers who held a vaccination certificate issued in India were eligible for the pre-travel PCR test exemption.

India has now added the UAE to of countries/regions from where vaccination schedule completion certificate is recognized. Passengers from the UAE must upload the vaccination certificate on the Air Suvidha portal. Passengers who have not been vaccinated or do not have a certificate issued from the list of recognized countries, need to take a PCR test within 72 hours of their flight. Children aged below 5 are exempted from this.