Veteran Telugu filmmaker Sarath dies after battling cancer

Telugu film director Sarath passed away on Friday morning at his residence after battling cancer for the last few months.

The veteran filmmaker made his directorial debut with Chadastapu Mogudu in 1986, and has since directed over 20 films. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Suman were his main collaborators. He directed Suman in the films such as Bava Bavamaridi, Peddinti Alludu and Chinna Alludu while delivering superhits like Vamshanikokkadu, Sulthan, Peddannayya and Vamshoddharakudu.

Also Read: NCB’s witness in Aryan Khan drug case Prabhakar Sail dies

Balakrishna expressed his shock at the demise of Sarath in a statement, which read, ‘Sarath is a good friend of mine. He made a name for himself as a good person in the film industry. I did Vamshanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Sulthan, and Vamshoddharakudu with him. Today, the news of his demise has left me in grief. We have lost a good person. May his soul rest in peace. My deep condolences to his family’.

The final rites will be held on Saturday.