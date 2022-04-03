4 Lashkar-e-Taiba associates arrested in J&K

Two terror modules were broken and four terror associates of the banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested by Bandipora police. The accused were allegedly coordinating logistics and transportation for the terrorists in the district, according to police.

Security forces found three terror associates in the Ashtango district of Bandipora after getting specific information. Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Mir, and Irfan Ahmad Jan were identified as the three suspects. Meanwhile, at a checkpoint in Rakh Hajin, security forces arrested a terror suspect. Irfan Aziz Bhat was named as the associate. He also had a Chinese grenade in his possession.

Aziz Bhat was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Umer Lala and the deceased terrorist Saleem Parray. Aziz Bhat, together with his Pakistani associates, was allegedly planning a terror attack in the Hajin area.

The accused men were taken into custody at the Bandipora and Hajin police stations under relevant sections of law in both cases. Further investigations are being conducted, according to the police.