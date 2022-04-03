Actress Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident

Malaika Arora was taken to the hospital after being injured in a car accident. Her automobile was involved in a collision after the driver lost control and collided with three other vehicles at the Mumbai-Pune motorway near Khopoli. Malaika has been taken to Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospital.

A source close to Malaika told a news organisation that the model actress is frightened by the occurrence. ‘Malaika is shaken by the incident but doing okay. She has had a few stitches and is doing fine. She didn’t have any major head injury as she had a cushion next to her head. She should be back home by Sunday afternoon’, the source said.

Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora said that the former is improving and will be in observation for a period of time.

Khopoli police reportedly told a news source that the collision occurred around the 38-kilometer mark on the Mumbai-Pune highway, which is notorious for being an accident-prone location. ‘Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear’, a police inspector said, adding that an FIR will be filed to fully examine the incident.

As per sources, Malaika’s Range Rover was squeezed between the two other cars. Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar said that they had gotten the registration numbers of all three vehicles and will immediately contact the owners to learn more about the occurrence.